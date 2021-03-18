BEYONCE’S MOM MADE A CORRECTION TO THE STAR’S SPEECH AT THE 2021 GRAMMYS

Tina Knowles wrote a long message to celebrate Beyonce after the incredible record reached at the 2021 Grammy Awards, but she also kept us correcting something the famous daughter said on stage at the event!

With the four awards won in this year’s edition, Queen B has reached a total of 28 and this means that it is the artist who has won the most Grammys ever. Withdrawing the Best R&B Performance, he said, ” This is overwhelming, I’ve been working all my life since I was nine years old. I can’t believe it happened, it’s a magical night.”

Well, Mrs. Tina posted on Instagram the age at which the star started working: ‘She’s been saying ‘since I was nine years old. I remember seven years.”

Then he recounted how many sacrifices and ambition it took to get here: “So much blood, sweat, tears, intense workouts, vocal lessons, dance lessons, running and singing with your dad, parties and dances lost, almost never playing outside. Total dedication and tremendous concentration at 100%.

“I have to say that you can’t have a career like this without huge sacrifices and pure dedication. Also, return and trace the way at the same time. Well deserved, baby! (…) You keep raising the bar and writing your own rules. I’m proud not only of the 28 Grammys but also of the incredible human being you are.”

Blue Ivy also won a Grammy during the 2021 edition! She is the first for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter, in the Miglior Music Video category with “Brown Skin Girl” of which she is the co-author.