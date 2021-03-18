Ariana Grande resolves ‘7 Rings’ rights lawsuit

The singer and 13 other defendants reached an agreement with hip-hop artist Josh Stone.

Ariana Grande settled a lawsuit filed by a hip-hop artist who accused her of plagiarizing her 2019 hit ‘7 Rings’ of a song he wrote two years earlier.

Josh Stone, a New Yorker who acts as DOT, revealed the deal with Grande and 13 other defendants, including its editors and several composers, in a Tuesday presentation in federal Manhattan court reports Reuters.

The amount of the agreement was not disclosed.

Grande, 27, credited Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein with ‘7 Rings’.

His song was eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and his video has been viewed more than 954 million times on YouTube.

One of the best-selling pop artists of the last decade, Grande was, starting Sunday, the second most reproduced female artist in 2021 on Spotify, after Taylor Swift and ahead of Dua Lipa.