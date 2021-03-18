ANWAR HADID PREPARED A SURPRISE TO CELEBRATE DUA LIPA AND HER 2021 GRAMMY WIN

Anwar Hadid has shown himself to be a fantastic supportive boyfriend, preparing a surprise to celebrate the last goal of his Dua Lipa!



The singer won at the 2021 Grammy Awards in the Best Pop Vocal Album category with “Future Nostalgia” and attended the event along with her manager Ben Mawson.

The 21-year-old model instead followed the award ceremony from home and took advantage of it to set up the house with decorations dedicated to his girlfriend!

So when Dua Lipa came back, she found a butterfly-shaped pinata, pink balloons that make up her name, and another Pikachu giant.

“All the butterflies in the world waiting for me. My boyfriend angel Anwar Hadid” wrote the 25-year-old in the caption of a slideshow in which she shows the surprise received.

Butterflies were a recurring theme of Dua Lipa’s looks for the evening: on the red carpet of the 2021 Grammy Awards, she wore a long, glittering Versace gown with a butterfly on the front, while celebrating her victory she sported a silver mini dress always with butterflies applied.

With this year’s win, the artist came to three Grammys won– in 2019, she had triumphed in the categories Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording with “Electricity.”