TAYLOR SWIFT MENTIONED BOYFRIEND JOE ALWYN AND RYAN REYNOLDS AND BLAKE LIVELY’S FAMILY IN HER 2021 GRAMMYS SPEECH

“ Taylor Swift’s Folklore” triumphed at the 2021 Grammy Awards as Album of the Year,making her the first female artist to win in that category three times!

Accepting the award, Tay Tay thanked the people who helped her make the record – released in July 2020 – so special and among them mentioned boyfriend Joe Alwyn and the family of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

“Oh God, I want to thank all my collaborators who are on stage. I want to thank Justin Vernon [of Bon Iver], I can’t wait to meet you one day”he started.

Then it was Joe Alwyn’s moment: ” I wantto thank Joe, who is the first person I play every single song I write to and have spent the best moments writing songs with you in quarantine.”

The actor is one of the authors of both “Folklore” and the more recent “Evermore“, and has been hiding under the pseudonym William Bowery in credits. Taylor Swift had told last December how they had started writing songs together during the lockdown.

After Joe, Taylor Swift thanked James, Inez and Betty and their famous parents: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

With the song “Betty”, the artist had unveiled the name of the third daughter of the two actors and the song also mentions the other two girls.

“I want to thank James, Inez and Bettyand their parents, who are the second and third people I make every new song I write heard” he said from the 2021 Grammy Awards stage.

“Above all, I want to thank the fans. You guys have met us in this imaginary world that we have created and we cannot tell you how honored we are for this, forever. Thank you so much.”