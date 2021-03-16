TAYLOR SWIFT AND HARRY STYLES STAR IN A CHAT BETWEEN EX AT THE 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS

There was a reunion between famous ex-boyfriends at the 2021 Grammy Awards– the one between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

The two artists had attended in 2012 and have now found themselves at the music awards, where they both triumphed taking home important awards.

Songs and awards make audiences, but at the Grammy Awards, they know that gossip always pulls and so the official account posted a video in which the 31-year-old from “Evermore” and the 27-year-old from “Golden” chat for a minute during an advertising break.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category: the award eventually went to the British singer, for what is his first Grammy Award!

When his name was announced, Tay Tay showed all her support– along with the other artists present, she gave him a standing ovation, making sure with her head as she applauded him.

🎥 Taylor Swift applauding Harry Styles for winning his first #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/TPz5fPkJeD — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 15, 2021

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift won Album Of The Year, becoming the first female artist to win three times in this category.