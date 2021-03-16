PIPPA MIDDLETON HAD A BABY GIRL AND IN THE NAME THERE IS A TRIBUTE TO HER SISTER KATE AND MOTHER CAROLE

Pippa Middleton became a mom for the second time!

Kate Middleton’s younger sister welcomed a baby girl with husband James Matthews.

A spokesperson announced this, revealing the baby’s name: “Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews was born at 4:22 this morning. Mother and daughter are fine.”

The baby’s middle name, Elizabeth, appears to be a tribute to her sister Duchess of Cambridge and mother Carole Middleton: Elizabeth is in fact the middle name of both.

Pippa Middleton, 37, and James Matthews, 45, are already parents to Arthur, who was born in 2018. They were married the previous year.

The first rumors that she was pregnant had arrived last December, although they had never been confirmed by those directly concerned.