HALSEY LET IT BE KNOWN TO USE THE PRONOMIES ‘SHE AND THEM’, CHANGING INSTAGRAM BIO

Halsey made a small but important change to her Instagram bio: she explained what promises to use when referring to the singer.

“(she/they)“ or “she/them” is now read on her profile.

Fans immediately noticed this change in the bio and flooded her social media with messages of support, in which it is emphasized how this gesture can give a supportive boost to those who do not feel part of the gender categories imposed by society. Halsey read all those comments and thanked fans in stories.

Halsey updated their ig bio! 💕 Halsey's pronouns are she/they pic.twitter.com/RR2Yyjxc66 — Halsey Updates (@HalseyUpdates) March 13, 2021

The 26-year-old has always been very open about her sexuality – talking about it early in her career in 2015 – and declaring herself bisexual.

In 2018, Halsey had dismantled the disliked prejudice of ” it’s just a phase” at the GLAAD Media Awards: ” I’m a young bisexual woman and I’ve spent most of my life trying to prove myself. To my friends, to my family, to myself, trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not just a phase, it is not part of a certain confusion that will change in the future. So I tried to find the courage to insert female promises into my music.”

The path to equality is also a matter of grammar, and using “them” is a way to eliminate pronomas that imply a gender.

Unfortunately in Italy, there is still no general indication on how to combine promises and verbs in reference to non-binary identification (for example there are those who put the asterisk, who deletes the last letter): if you are undecided on how to turn to a friend, you can directly ask which promises he prefers or listen to what he says when he talks about himself and adjust accordingly.

We remind you that soon Halsey will become a mom: she is expecting her first child with Alev Aydin, writer, and producer.