HAILEY BIEBER LAUNCHES HER OWN YOUTUBE CHANNEL DEDICATED TO SKINCARE (AND MORE)

We’re not sure if Hailey Bieber knows how to present herself properly on the Internet – is it Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber, or Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber?

This is to say, that the model launched her new Youtube channel under the name Hailey Rhode Bieber, an option that we had not yet considered 😉

Don’t expect the usual brand-sponsored “Get Ready With Me” tutorials. Hailey will in fact use her new platform to publish videos to talk about all the things that fascinate her, first of all, her obsession with skincare. And for her big debut, the 24-year-old has already released her first three vlogs.

In the introductory video “Welcome to My Channel,” Hailey gives fans an overview of what they can expect:

“ It’s a lot of different things, ranging from routine skincare videos, travel blogs, videos with my makeup and hairdressing team,” she explains, adding that she will also host guest stars like Kendall Jenner (the video is already online), sometimes it will delve into even more serious topics. “We will also have conversations about some things that I feel really passionate about and that is very important to me – like politics, mental health, the fed and.“

Essentially, the YouTube channel promises to showcase Hailey’s real life, similar to the intimate way fans got to know her husband Justin through his YouTube series, Seasons. “I really want to get in touch with all of you guys,” Hailey says. “Something I learned during the process of making the YouTube Seasons docuseries is that I like to show people my personality. I’m thrilled that you guys know Hailey for Hailey.”