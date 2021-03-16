GRAMMY AWARDS 2021: THE LIST OF WINNERS

The 2021 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on the night of Sunday, March 14-15. An evening that celebrated the greats of international music and during which queens such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish triumphed.

Queen B made history as a female artist with the most Grammys won: with the 4 won last night (best music video with “Brown Skin Girl”, best rap performance and best rap song with ‘Savage’ together with Megan Thee Stallion and best R&B performance with “Black Parade” ) it is at 28!

Tay Tay also indelibly marked Grammy history, becoming the first female artist to win Album Of The Year three times.

The most coveted award of the evening, however, took home Billie Eilish winning the Record of the Year.

Below you can take a look at the list of winners in the main categories:

Record Of the Year

‘Everything I Wanted’, Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

‘Folklore’, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

‘I Can’t Breathe’, H.E.R.

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Watermelon Sugar’, Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

‘Rain On Me’, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

‘American Standard’, James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album

‘Future Nostalgia’, Dua Lipa

Best Dance Recording

‘10%’, Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

‘Bubba’, Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

‘Live At The Royal Albert Hall’, Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

‘Shameika’, Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance

‘Bum-Rush’, Body Count

Best Rock Song

‘Stay High’, Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album

‘The New Abnormal’, The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

‘Fetch The Boltcutters’, Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance

‘Black Parade’, Beyoncé

Best Traditional R&B Performance

‘Anything For You’, Ledisi

Best R&B Song

‘Better Than I Imagined’, Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Progressive R&B Album

‘It Is What It Is’, Thundercat

Best R&B Album

‘Bigger Love’, John Legend

Best Rap Performance

‘Savage’, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Melodic Rap Performance

‘Lockdown’, Anderson. Paak

Best Rap Song

‘Savage’, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

‘King’s Disease’, Nas