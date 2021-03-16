GRAMMY AWARDS 2021: THE LIST OF WINNERS

The 2021 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on the night of Sunday, March 14-15. An evening that celebrated the greats of international music and during which queens such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish triumphed.
Queen B made history as a female artist with the most Grammys won: with the 4 won last night (best music video with “Brown Skin Girl”, best rap performance and best rap song with ‘Savage’ together with Megan Thee Stallion and best R&B performance with “Black Parade” ) it is at 28!
Tay Tay also indelibly marked Grammy history, becoming the first female artist to win Album Of The Year three times.
The most coveted award of the evening, however, took home Billie Eilish winning the Record of the Year.
Below you can take a look at the list of winners in the main categories:
Record Of the Year
‘Everything I Wanted’, Billie Eilish
Album of the Year
‘Folklore’, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
‘I Can’t Breathe’, H.E.R.
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
‘Watermelon Sugar’, Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
‘Rain On Me’, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
‘American Standard’, James Taylor
Best Pop Vocal Album
‘Future Nostalgia’, Dua Lipa
Best Dance Recording
‘10%’, Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
‘Bubba’, Kaytranada
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
‘Live At The Royal Albert Hall’, Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
‘Shameika’, Fiona Apple
Best Metal Performance
‘Bum-Rush’, Body Count
Best Rock Song
‘Stay High’, Brittany Howard
Best Rock Album
‘The New Abnormal’, The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
‘Fetch The Boltcutters’, Fiona Apple
Best R&B Performance
‘Black Parade’, Beyoncé
Best Traditional R&B Performance
‘Anything For You’, Ledisi
Best R&B Song
‘Better Than I Imagined’, Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Progressive R&B Album
‘It Is What It Is’, Thundercat
Best R&B Album
‘Bigger Love’, John Legend
Best Rap Performance
‘Savage’, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best Melodic Rap Performance
‘Lockdown’, Anderson. Paak
Best Rap Song
‘Savage’, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best Rap Album
‘King’s Disease’, Nas