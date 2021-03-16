“BRITISHNESS AND ROCK’N’ROLL”: HARRY STYLES’ FUR BUOYS WIN 2021 GRAMMYS

Dressed in the skin from head to toe, Harry Styles kicked off the 2021 Grammy Awards with an irresistibly sexy performance of “Watermelon Sugar.”

Short jacket, flared trousers, and boots, all customized by Gucci for Gen Z’s favorite rock star, his beloved toe rings, is anything missing? A shirt, but why wear it when you can play with a mint green faux fur buoy. When Harry arrives at the chorus of the song, he gets rid of the buoy, revealing his chest tattooed under his jacket – and HELLO HIMSELF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

It wasn’t the only appearance of a fabulous buoy on the biggest musical night of the year. To parade on the red carpet, the artist chose a yellow Scottish blazer, brown velvet trousers, cream ankle boots, and another buoy that touches the floor, this time in lilac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

Harry’s relationship with Gucci – in particular, creative director Alessandro Michele – is now a fashion idyll.

The sentiment is shared by the singer’s stylist, Harry Lambert, who sees the collaboration as an open dialogue that allows them to subvert the tradition.

“We always try to do something unexpected,” Lambert explained to Vogue Magazine when asked about the evening’s looks. “Collaboratively, let’s think about what we can do to challenge people’s expectations and keep people interested. Everything must always seem very Harry, but also unique for the occasion. ”

For his major Grammy debut, they were inspired by English eclecticism in the manner of David Bowie:

“This is Harry’s first Grammy, so we wanted to do something that was British and eccentric,” Lambert told Vogue. “A bit of rock ‘ roll and some camp. I hope we did it with the mix of tweed and buoy, which is Britishness, rock’n’roll, and camp all in one.”

“It was also important for all of us that the silhouette of the stage was the same as the red carpet, but that the looks were opposite,” Lambert explains. “One is sartorial and vibrant and the other is more elegant and sexy.”

Harry Styles won his first Grammy in the ” Best Pop Solo Performance “category and then celebrated with Lizzo and Billie Eilish.