BILLIE EILISH WINS RECORD OF THE YEAR AT THE 2021 GRAMMYS AND DEDICATES THE AWARD TO MEGAN THEE STALLION: “YOU DESERVED IT”

Among the most coveted categories of the Grammy Awards, there is certainly the Record Of The Year, which this year won Billie Eilish with the song “Everything I Wanted”.

A victory with which the 19-year-old entered history, becoming the youngest artist ever to triumph in this category.

Billie just didn’t expect to win, as she said herself during her thank you speech, dedicating the Record Of The Year to another artist in the running, Megan Thee Stallion.

“This is really embarrassing for me – Billie began by addressing the rapper – I was going to write a talk about how much you deserve this award, but then I thought ‘there’s no way they’re going to choose me’. I was like, ‘it’s his!’ You deserve it.”

“You’ve had a year that I think is incomparable. You are a queen – continues Billie – I cry thinking about how much I love you. You’re so beautiful, you’re so talented. You deserve everything. I think of you all the time. I cheer for you all the time. You deserve it, honestly. Honestly, this award goes to you.”

You can see Billie’s acceptance speech below.