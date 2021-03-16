BEYONCE COMPLIMENTING DAUGHTER BLUE IVY ON HER FIRST GRAMMY WILL MAKE YOU MOVE

The 2021 Grammy Awards were a legendary night for Beyonce: with the four awards won in this year’s edition, she has reached a total of 28 and this means that it is the artist who has won the most Grammy Awards ever.

During the 2021 ceremony, he took home the awards for Miglior Music Video with “Brown Skin Girl”, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song with “Savage” together with Megan Thee Stallion and Best R&B Performance with “Black Parade”.

One of these awards she shares with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who had with Jay-Z: the little girl is in fact co-author of “Brown Skin Girls” and then won her first Grammy with that song, at just 9 years old.

Beyoncé took advantage of the thank you speech for Best R&B Performance, to quote her little girl.

Visibly excited, also because she had just discovered that she had broken the Grammy win record, she will move you too:

“I know my daughter is watching… My daughters and son – said referring, in addition to Blue Ivy, to twins Sir and Rumi – Blue, congratulations: he won a Grammy tonight! I’m so proud of you. And I’m honored to be your mom, your mom. You’re my kids. And I’m so proud of all of you.”