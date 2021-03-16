ARIANA GRANDE USED ITALIAN TO SEND LOVE TO LADY GAGA AFTER 2021 GRAMMY WIN

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande wrote the story at the 2021 Grammy Awards!



Winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with their collaboration on “Rain On Me“, they became the first all-female duo to win in this category in music awards history.

A beautiful record, but the mother monster seems not to have seen it live! The singer is currently in Italy filming the film House of Gucci and let fans know on Twitter before the event began, that she would follow him from our country: “I watch the Grammysfrom Italy “.

Watching the Grammy’s from Italy! So honored just to be nominated! Love you little monsters! Love you music, love you art, love you world. God bless health and happiness to all the nominees! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 14, 2021

But, because of the time zone, the Grammy Awards aired late at night here and Lady Gaga at one point fell asleep! Ariana Grande posted a screenshot from her colleague’s live show, in which she is seen in Morpheus’ arms and another in which she asks her to wake up after their victory.

Nothing to do: It seems that Lady Gaga continued to sleep, so Ariana Grande celebrated on her own sending her a beautiful message that ended with an ” I love you” written in Italian to highlight the origins of both.

eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene ! 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 14, 2021

“I am more than grateful, congratulations queen, I love you.”