The popularity of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plummets

A survey conducted in Britain shows how the popularity of the Dukes of Sussex has collapsed.

The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has fallen in Britain and has never come down after their explosive interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll published Friday by YouGov.

In the interview, Meghan said that his pleas for help while he felt suicidal were ignored and that an anonymous family member had asked how dark his son Archie’s skin might be.

Prince Harry also regretted his family’s reaction to the couple’s decision to withdraw from their official duties.

According to Reuters, 48% of the 1,664 respondents had a negative attitude from Harry compared to 45% with a positive review, the first time his net favorability rating had been negative and a 15-point drop from the previous week.

Meanwhile, only three out of 10 people had a positive opinion of Meghan, while 58% had a negative opinion.

As with other surveys conducted since the interview, there was a division between generations, as most people between the age of 18 and 24 like Harry and Meghan, and people over 65 had overwhelming negative feelings towards them.

The only other member of the family to see his popularity fall was Harry’s father, the heir to the throne, Prince Charles. The poll said 42% now had a negative opinion of him compared to 49% with a positive review.

That’s compared to the 94-year-old queen, who liked 80%, and Prince William and his wife Kate, who were popular with three-quarters of respondents.

A separate survey, conducted in part before the interview was broadcast in Britain, found that support for the monarchy as a whole remained virtually unchanged, with 63% supporting the institution and 25% wanting an elected head of state, the Reuters report concludes.