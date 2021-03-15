Selena Gomez denies rumours of romance with Aaron Dominguez

The singer claims to be single and says the rumors arose from a photo of a work they did together.

Superstar Selena Gomez has been told about how her acting roles have made her problematic for her love life.

Speaking in LA Times, the creator of Lose You To Love Me, she shared how she filmed a scene with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Aaron Dominguez, who left many assuming the couple was dating.

At the scene, Selena was seen walking on Aaron’s arm while resting her chin on Aaron’s shoulder. With adorable smiles, it’s easy to see why fans assumed they were together.

The photo that emerged from the session saw many trolls threaten Aaron with “staying away from Selena” even though the two were not a couple.

“We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder the kids don’t want to go out with me!'” he said.

“I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get, the less they’ll care. For now, it’s a part of the job I don’t like very much. In fact, I’m grateful I’m not involved with someone right now.”