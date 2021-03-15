Photos emerge of Prince William contradicting him about racism

Images of William and Kate Middleton uploaded by people of color contradict the prince’s statement that they are not racist.

After claiming that the British royal family “is not racist,” Prince William has gotten into trouble when his past photos emerge showing otherwise.

Shortly after recent comments from the Duke of Cambridge, old photos and videos of him and his wife Kate Middleton from their trip to Tuvalu in 2012 have come afloat.

The Duke has provoked outrage when the photos show him and Kate being led on thrones raised by people of color.

The Duke and Duchess were criticized for their hypocrisy when William recently defended the British royal family by saying they were “not a racist family,” after Prince Harry accused the royal family of being concerned about the skin color of Archie, Meghan Markle’s son, and him.

Viral images are from the couple’s Diamond Jubilee tour of British Commonwealth nations in the South Pacific.