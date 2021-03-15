Netflix shows images of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

The new live-action movie could reach the Streaming platform this year.

Netflix released footage from Resident Evil’s upcoming live-action film Infinite Darkness, which will soon reach the streaming platform.

For Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, according to the images released, actors Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello will return to voice Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, respectively.

This is relevant because both actors were responsible for giving voice to the characters in the resident evil 2 remake.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness could be coming to the Netflix platform during 2021.

The film tracks undue access to secret presidential files found on the White House network.

U.S. Federal Agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies.

Meanwhile, Claire Redfield, a member of TerraSave’s staff, encounters a mysterious image drawn by a young man in a country she visited to support refugees.

Tormented by this drawing, which appears to be a victim of a viral infection, Claire begins her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, he has the opportunity to meet Leon and takes the opportunity to show him the drawing of the child.

Leon seems to realize some kind of connection between the zombie outbreak in the White House and the strange drawing but tells Claire there’s no relationship and leaves.

Over time, these two zombie shoots in faraway countries lead to events that shake the nation to the core.