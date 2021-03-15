Kanye West takes the Grammy for her gospel album Jesus is King

Having urinated at one of his Grammys last year, Kanye is a winner again.

Kanye West, who threw his Grammy Award in the toilet cup and filmed himself peeing on top last year, won another award at this Sunday’s ceremony.

In 2020, the 43-year-old rapper left music lovers in shock by posting a clip of himself urinating at his Grammy after placing him in a toilet.

Now, just a few months later, the rapper won another Grammy, so his total amounts to 22. It is one of the most prestigious awards in the music industry.

Kanye’s the album ‘Jesus Is King’ won the Award for Best Contemporary Christian Album, and the winner was announced before the ceremony in Los Angeles tonight.

This is good news for West, who currently faces a painful divorce from his wife Kim Kardashian.