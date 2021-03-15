Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez end relationship

The ex-pair got engaged in 2019 and on several occasions, they had to postpone the wedding…

No more love… Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have separated as confirmed by several media outlets in the United States.

This Friday (12) the PageSix column of the New York Post published the news that the 51-year-old singer and the former 45-year-old baseball star decided to end their engagement.

Subsequently, the news was also confirmed by People magazine.

The two were last photographed together in February enjoying a few days off in the Dominican Republic while J-Lo was filming their next film Shotgun Wedding. They were also seen just before Valentine’s Day in Miami, Florida.

Jennifer and Alex announced their engagement in 2019, after being together for more than two years. Their wedding was postponed several times in the middle of the pandemic.

In her recent interview with Allure magazine, Jennifer talked about the decision to go to therapy with Alex during the lockdown. Sign that something was already happening.

Infidelity?

Last month, speculation arose that Rodriguez had had an affair with another woman after Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm was accused of sleeping with a married MLB player.

However, one source told People that the two had ‘never met. It’s unclear whether the separation of the couple has anything to do with LeCroy’s rumors.

In an interview with Page Six, LeCroy claimed that she had only ‘spoken on the phone with Alex, in ‘innocent’ calls, but clarified that they had not yet met in person.