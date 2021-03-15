Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together: ‘We’re working on a few things’

A day after the end of their relationship was announced, the straw goes out to say that “despite some problems, they are still together.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have announced that they remain together and that they are working on their relationship: “We are working on some things,” they said in a joint statement.

“They never officially separated or talked about it. They went through a bad run. But they didn’t split up,” said a fountain close to the couple, according to people’s evista.

The source added that the speculation that arose last month that Alex had had an affair with Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm “had nothing to do with the bad streak.”

“She’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami, so it’s hard to see each other, especially with quarantine and COVID,” Lopez and Rodriguez’s source adds, “but they want to try to stay together.”

An independent informant added: “This was not caused by a third party. Madison LeCroy or anyone else. They’re working on things.”

The announcement came hours after multiple sources confirmed that Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, had separated.