Hilary Duff: Lightning crotch is traumatic

The actress had not felt such severe pains in the intimate area in her previous pregnancies.

Pregnant Hilary Duff is still struggling for the “traumatic” lightning crotch experience as her baby’s due date approaches.

Younger’s star is prepared to welcome her third child, a brother of her son Luca, eight, and her two-year-old daughter, Banks, but the final stretch of her pregnancy has become more uncomfortable by the stabbing pains in the intimate area, which is common in pregnant women.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she explained, “I didn’t have it with the other kids, so I texted my partner the other day and said, “What about the stabbing pains in my vagina? I hadn’t felt this.”

“It feels awful, as if it were being struck by lightning. She just answered and said, ‘Oh, lightning crotch, as if it wasn’t a big deal. I was like, ‘This is pretty traumatic.’ Simply hit and suddenly bend (in pain), then disappear. The term is called lightning, which is like the baby preparing to be born … ”

Despite fighting the painful condition, not long after sciatica hit her, which caused her stabbing pains in her lower back and legs, Hilary believes her third pregnancy has been the best to date, as she has been able to keep busy with work and enjoys a lot of playing time with her two eldest children.