Hailey Baldwin talks about the show with Justin Bieber at the Kid’s Choice Awards

The model is very excited that she and Justin return to the activity, after the terrible pandemic.

Hailey Baldwin talks about Justin Bieber’s performance at the Kids’ Choice Awards

The model has talked about her singing husband’s intense preparation for the next award.

Model Hailey Baldwin sat down recently and spoke effusively about Justin Bieber’s recent preparation for the Kids’ Choice Awards.

Baldwin was candid during her interview with People magazine and was even quoted as saying, “I’m excited! It feels good to go out, get dressed and be back in this kind of environment, to make a presentation.”

“It’s exciting. It’s great. Obviously, we’re both adults, we’ve grown up watching the Kids’ Choice Awards and I think being married here and doing it together is a lot of fun,” she said.