Donald Trump highlights that Meghan Markle “not good”

The former president also endorsed his support for Piers Morgan, who was fired from his TV show for criticizing Meghan.

Donald Trump’s former lead guest Jason Miller highlighted his feelings about Oprah’s explosive interview with Meghan and Harry (left) during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast on Wednesday.

Miller said Trump told him he could ‘give a little news’ by sharing his reaction to the interview, but eventually decided it wasn’t a good idea.

“When I was talking to the former president this morning… he said, “Yes, Meghan is not good. I said that and now everybody’s looking at it. But if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle, you get canceled. Look at Piers Morgan,” Miller said.

Piers Morgan left his lead driver position at Good Morning Britain last week amid criticism for his comments that he “didn’t believe a word” of what Meghan said about experiencing racism within the Royal Family and feeling suicidal when she was pregnant with her son Archie.

But Trump defended Piers Morgan and told Miller, “I’m at Team Piers. Piers is the best, he’s the biggest. This is just the last chapter of awakening culture.”