They denies Meghan Markle that he had no help in the palace.

Queen Elizabeth II staff members reveal that they were always by her side helping her.

A daily mail source revealed the reaction of Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest staff members who worked with Meghan Markle when she entered the royal family after her wedding to Prince Harry.

According to an informant, they felt ‘wounded’ after hearing accusations that Meghan had to fend for herself, when many of them were by her side, supporting her, at Harry’s request.

“It is very false to make such a radical generalization. There was a brilliant team of loyal and experienced helpers to help them.” they point out.

“Unfortunately, she and Harry were unwilling to listen to anyone. And that’s the real truth,” the source said, without going into detail.