Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles are asked to make Meghan Markle’s son prince

In an article in the British press, a royal expert also asks for the title of the princess to the daughter Meghan expects.

In his interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed that the British royal family refused to make his son Archie a prince, partly because of conversations about how dark his skin might be.

The explosive interview struck the British monarchy with millions of people using social media to criticize the royal family.

Commenting on Meghan’s statement, the prominent author, Dr. Michael Pinto-Duschinsky, urged the Royal Family to restore the official roles of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“His Majesty and Prince Charles can be respectfully advised to reconsider some of the decisions that have been made against Harry and Meghan on the basis of misinterpretations of the royal rules, rules that are in any case not immutable,” the expert wrote for “TheArticle.”

He argued, “The queen should consider giving Archie and, after her birth to her sister, the same princely titles she gave to Prince William’s younger children.”