Prince Philip “very dismayed” by Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the royal family

The queen’s husband doesn’t understand why the couple left the royal family having so many things in favor.

Prince Philip, who has been in the hospital for more than three weeks, was completely “baffled” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave real life last year, according to his biography.

Answering a question about the Duke of Edinburgh’s reaction to the Debacle of Megxit, Ingrid Seward said: “I think he is bewildered, completely baffled by Harry and Meghan’s desperation to leave the Royal Family.”

The author continued to describe the feelings of the 99-year-old prince in his own words, saying, “I think he feels they had a lot in his favor, Harry had all his military appointments in which he was assisting, they had a beautiful house that was just finished, they had a beautiful baby, they were starting to make a mark on the world and they had the Queen’s support in promoting the Commonwealth.”

Seward added: “And Philip simply thought his breach of duty was appalling, he could not understand it.”

Speaking about their decision to leave the royal work, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they felt without the support and protection of the institution.

Philip and his grandson have a strong connection to the army and one of Harry’s key military appointments, Captain-General of the Royal Marines, was inherited from his grandfather, who occupied him for 64 years.

Harry and Meghan’s interview added to the 94-year-old queen’s problems. Meanwhile, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is still in the hospital after undergoing heart surgery last week.