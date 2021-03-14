Prime Minister’s Office has no say on Prince William’s comments

A spokesman for Boris Johnson did not comment on what William said, that in the royal family “there is no racism.”

Prince William on Thursday denied that British royalty was racist after Meghan Markle said an anonymous family member had asked how dark his son Archie’s skin might be.

When the British media approached the Prime Minister’s office for comment on William’s statement, his official spokesman refused to comment from the Duke of Cambridge, according to the UK Daily Express.

According to the publication, number 10 Downing Street is trying to distance itself from controversy.

“The prime minister was asked about this on Monday during the press conference and I have nothing to add,” the Downing Street official said.

During a briefing on the coronavirus on Monday, Boris Johnson said, “I haven’t commented on Royal Family issues for a long time and I have no intention of departing from that today.”