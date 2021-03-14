Paris Hilton rejected many “bizarre products” to place its name

Paris revealed that there is a ‘great list of products that she rejected that could have had her name.

Paris Hilton has a great empire of beauty products and perfumes, but the 40-year-old entrepreneur confessed that she was also about to agree to lend her name to different and bizarre products, which she eventually gave up, as her own line of ‘Paris beans’.

During an appearance on the YouTube show, ‘Hot Ones’, Paris revealed that there is a ‘great list of products that she rejected that could have had her name.

“There’s a great list of them. But one, they asked me if I wanted to make my own line of Paris beans. What I said was, ‘I don’t know, beans don’t really go with my product line.’ As if I didn’t like food… And they showed me this model and it was like this pink can with my picture holding beans. They were Paris Hilton beans,” he recalls.

The star of “This Is Paris” also confessed that getting her own bean line was one of the most ‘cute’ suggestions, as even she was invited to create a range of ‘Paris Hilton s3xual dolls’.

“That was really creepy. This company wanted to make Paris Hilton dolls that were like… exactly like me, with my body. And I was like, ‘You know, this is the last thing I’m going to want to do.’ So it was definitely no. I can’t even believe they came with me with that application. Very chilling.”, confesses.