Meghan Markle wrote to the Palace detailing Kate Middleton’s fake article

Prince Harry’s wife would have clarified that it was not she who made Kate Middleton cry, but the other way around.

Meghan Markle had allegedly written a letter to Buckingham Palace notifying members of the royal family about a fabricated article claiming she made Kate Middleton cry on her wedding day.

The article, published by Tatler, revealed that Kate and Meghan had a quarrel over flower girl dresses and that the discussion left the Duchess of Cambridge crying.

This was refuted by Meghan in his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he revealed that the opposite happened and it was actually Meghan who was left crying.

According to Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom, there is an email from one of Meghan’s assistants proving that he caught The Firm’s attention to the article, but no one did anything to protect her.

During the time When Kensington Palace asked Meghan and Harry to sign a statement saying that Prince William was not intimidating the couple before they decided to move away from their duties from the royal family, Meghan allegedly replied to his assistant: “Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then maybe Kensington Palace can finally clear things up about me, that I didn’t make Kate cry.”

In her account of Oprah, Meghan detailed how the royal family “wouldn’t let her” deny the story.

“I did everything I was told to do. Of course, I did, because it was also through the ‘And we’ll protect you’ lens. So, even when things started to appear in the media that I didn’t see, but my friends would call me and say, ‘Meg, this is really bad,’ because I didn’t see it, and it said ‘Don’t worry, I’m protected,'” he says.