Kourtney Kardashian was convinced she was persuaded to freeze her eggs

The mother of three doesn’t want to close the door to have more children in the future, and freezing eggs was an opportunity.

Kourtney Kardashian is already the mother of 3 children but revealed that she froze her eggs, heeding the insistence of people close to her who convinced her.

The older sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan spoke of this topic on actress Sarah Hyland’s podcast: “Normally I was one of those people who claimed to submit only to God’s plans, who wanted me to get pregnant at 41?, well, that was God’s plan, so I didn’t want to do anything about it. In the end, I decided to freeze my eggs, I hope it’s okay like this because you never know, the truth is that they had to convince me, and I said, ‘OK, if everyone does, so do I.'”

This began to speculate that she may want to become a mom for the fourth time, now that her romance with musician Travis Barker is increasingly consolidated, and thus give a little brother to Penelope, Reign and Mason, whom she prophesied to her former partner Scott Disick.