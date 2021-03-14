Kanye West changed her phone numbers so she wouldn’t talk to Kim Kardashian

Before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye said, ‘You can contact me through my safety.'”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting on with their lives after their separation. And although it is said that the rapper has not removed his wedding ring from his finger, in the hope of reconciling with the mother of his four children, things have changed.

According to an informant from the New York Post, through his PageSix column, they’re not talking to each other.

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed her phone numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my safety.'”

When Kanye arrives at Kim’s house to be with her children, the business or leaves.

“Despite the current situation, she trusts him with children. He loves them (…) she leaves the house and he arrives and joins the children. They have an army of nannies, so the transition is easy,” the source added.

The couple share four children: seven-year-old North Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, one.

Kim officially filed for divorce in February 2021 after months of rumors that they could separate.