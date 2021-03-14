JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ REPORTEDLY BROKE UP, CANCELLING OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance would be over before they got to the wedding.

The 51-year-old artist and 45-year-old former baseball player were promised spouses but, according to several sources in American gossip magazines such as E! News, PageSix, and People, would break up thus cancelling the official engagement.

According to the E! News, it would have been JLo who ended the relationship: ” Jennifer closed things with Alex. After months of discussions and s fights, he understood that he could no longer trust him.”

People echoed that: ” It had been in the air for a long time, but they are also bound by their businesses and it took a while for them to think about dissolving them”.

The last time they were photographed together was in late February in the Dominican Republic, where the singer and actress are filming the movie Shotgun Wedding. She would now still be in the Caribbean country, while he would fly to Miami for the start of the new baseball season.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had become a couple in 2017. By March 2019, the wedding proposal had arrived against the romantic backdrop of a holiday in the Bahamas.

They had been living together for a long time – with their respective children: the twins of singer Emme and Maximilian,13, and the sportsman’s daughters, Ella,12, and Natasha,16 – and had decided to marry in Italy in the summer of 2020.

Due to the pandemic, they had postponed the wedding to a later date. But, after the news of the breakup, they would then be permanently erased.