Emily Ratajkowski gives birth to her first child

Model Emily Ratajkowski has welcomed her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

The Gone Girl actress married Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018.

The 29-year-old model/actress announced Thursday the birth of her first baby on Instagram. The baby was born on Monday, March 8, she said.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us on the side of the earth. Sly arrived on 8/3/21 in the most surreal, beautiful, and the loving morning of my life,” she replaced the post with a photo of herself holding the newborn.

Several celebrities, including supermodel Bella Hadid, Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, and singer Rosalía, congratulated the model on the great news.

In October, Emily Ratajkowski made the pregnancy revelation in a Vogue rehearsal. In the trial, she elaborated the reason why she should not reveal the gender of the next baby.

She had said in rehearsal, “When my husband and I tell my friends I’m pregnant, her first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to answer that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that she will let us know at that time.”