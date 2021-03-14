Camila Fernandez presumes her pregnancy within days of giving birth

Alejandro Fernández’s daughter published in her social networks beautiful studio photography showing how big she is.

Camila Fernández, the daughter of Alejandro Fernández, boasts how big her little pregnant belly is.

A few weeks after giving birth, Camila posted on social media a study photograph showing how advanced her pregnancy is already.

Alejandro Fernández’s daughter expects her first child with her husband Francisco Barba, whom she hurriedly married in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, when she was presumably already pregnant.

Camila previously reported that she will receive her baby in April, and that she will be a child, and that at the beginning of her pregnancy she had many health problems, so they waited for both mother and daughter to be out of danger.

