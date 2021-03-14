Australian presenter says Prince Philip is in prison

The error occurred during a live stream of the Today program, where the presenter then noticed her error.

An Australian presenter recently made the funniest mistake on television, leaving the entire nation in a fit of laughter.

The incident occurred during a live broadcast of today’s show hosted by Ally Langdon.

According to a report by the British newspaper Express, she said: “The Queen must also be saddened by the interview. For Prince Andrew, this and, of course, her husband is in jail … ”

As soon as the words escaped from his mouth, he turned red with shame and clarified, “hospital, come on, in the hospital.”

Watch the error video below: