Adele and her former Simon Konecki will share custody of their son Angelo

The couple has reached a divorce agreement, which states that there will be no marital support.

Adele will share custody of her 8-year-old son, and will not pay support to her now-former wife Simon Konecki.

The British singer filed for divorce in September 2019, and a Los Angeles judge has made the separation official.

Adele, 32, and Konecki, 46, dispensed with their rights to maintenance, and agreed to share physical and legal custody of their son Angelo, who was born in 2012.