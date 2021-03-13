Zayn Malik joins The Weeknd in Grammy reviews

The singer says if you don’t “send gifts and tight hands,” they don’t consider you at the Grammys.

Zayn Malik joins The Weekend, and lashed out against the Grammy organization, as like the Canadian, he was also ignored on the nominee’s list.

The Briton expressed his dissatisfconformity via Twitter: the Grammys and all the associates, unless you shake hands and send gifts, there is no consideration for a nomination. Next year I’ll send you a basket of cakes.”

The Weekend last year, when it was not taken into account on the nominees’ charts, even though their album ‘After Hours’ swept through the charts, and the performer at least told them, was ‘corrupt’.

Other urban and rap artists have also raised their voices against the Grammys: Diddy, Daddy Yankee and Anuel AA, and there is a movement called ‘No Regueton No Grammy’.