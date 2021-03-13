SELENA GOMEZ: FAN OPINIONS ON SPANISH EP “REVELACIÓN”

Arjun Sethi
2

The wait is over: today, Friday, March 12, the first EP in Spanish by Selena Gomez entitled “Revelación” has been released.

 

The project was anticipated by the three hit singles (over 135 million streams in total on Spotify) ” De Una Vez“Baila Conmigo” feat. Rauw Alejandro and the very recent “Selfish Love”, made together with DJ Snake.

Fans welcomed the release of “Revelación” in the best way, as can be seen from the comments shared on Twitter.

We hope that all this affection will change Selena’s mind about wanting to stop making music to devote herself completely to the cinema. During a recent interview with Vogue USA, the artist stated:

 It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t take you seriously. There were times when I thought, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing it?’

