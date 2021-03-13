SELENA GOMEZ: FAN OPINIONS ON SPANISH EP “REVELACIÓN”

The wait is over: today, Friday, March 12, the first EP in Spanish by Selena Gomez entitled “Revelación” has been released.

The project was anticipated by the three hit singles (over 135 million streams in total on Spotify) ” De Una Vez“, “Baila Conmigo” feat. Rauw Alejandro and the very recent “Selfish Love”, made together with DJ Snake.

Fans welcomed the release of “Revelación” in the best way, as can be seen from the comments shared on Twitter.

#REVELACION

Che bomba di ep hai rilasciato queen pic.twitter.com/d9ahb5mSuD — Giuseppe De Lucia REVELACIÓN (@Giusepperevival) March 12, 2021

Non smetto di ascoltarlo.

Non riesco a scegliere la mia preferita.

Queen Selena non ne sbaglia una. Mai. #REVELACION pic.twitter.com/I4vxZq33t5 — 𝔠𝔞𝔯𝔪𝔢𝔫🥑 (@smgx1dx) March 12, 2021

vederla così felice è il regalo più bello. Sel, #REVELACION È UNA BOMBA, È UN EP FANTASTICO. Sono così fiera di te, hai fatto un lavoro straordinario.

Ma poi Selena che canta in spagnolo 🥵 pic.twitter.com/1B3yikiwYM — ale (@softgomezdm_) March 12, 2021

Comunque Selena Gomez si meriterebbe un Grammy solo per la versatilità incomparabile che ha dimostrato in tutti i suoi anni di carriera: non rimane mai nella sua comfort zone, la sua musica non è MAI uguale, cosa che non si può dire di altri artisti. Nessuno come lei. #REVELACION — #Rare 🎥 (@DioBenedicaMe) March 12, 2021

Selena perchè non hai fatto musica spagnola già da anni? sinceramente sono le migliori canzoni mai uscite di lei AIUTO #REVELACION pic.twitter.com/ECM9IfsN13 — evans ✨ (@needmendess) March 12, 2021

We hope that all this affection will change Selena’s mind about wanting to stop making music to devote herself completely to the cinema. During a recent interview with Vogue USA, the artist stated:

“ It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t take you seriously. There were times when I thought, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing it?’