Queen Elizabeth II has two new dogs. The 94-year-old monarch has had more than 30 canine companions over the years and was recently presented with corgi puppies, and the dogs are believed to be the first possessed by the queen who are not direct descendants of Susan, the bitch she received for her 18th birthday in 1944.

The queen, whose husband, Prince Phillip, has been in the hospital for the past two weeks is said to be “delighted” to have more dogs around her, as she has been left with a single dorgi, Candy, since her fellow dorgi Vulcan passed away in November.

One source told The Sun: “The Queen is delighted. It is unthinkable that the Queen has no corgis. It’s like the Tower of London doesn’t have crows. They’ve only been there a couple of weeks, but they’re said to be adorable and made the castle their home. They are said to both bring a lot of noise and energy to the castle while Philip is in the hospital.”

The monarch has not had a corgi since 2018, after Willow, a descendant of the fourteenth generation, was asleep in April of that year after contracting a cancer-like illness, and another dog, Whisper, died six months later.

In 2015, the queen stopped raising dorgis, a cross of corgi and dachshund, prompting speculation that she would never have another pet, reportedly because she was concerned that they were a stumbling hazard as she got older, or that they would stay behind when she dies.