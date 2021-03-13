LADY GAGA IN PIAZZA DUOMO FOR “HOUSE OF GUCCI”: THE PANZEROTTO DIVIDED IN HALF WITH ADAM DRIVER

We don’t know if there’s going to be a panzerotto scene or if it’s just a quick lunch break. One thing, however, is certain: the photos of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver that divide, precisely, THAT panzerotto in Piazza Duomo in Milan will go down in history.

Would you rather be the person who is fed by Lady Gaga or, on the contrary, be the person who feeds Adam Driver? There are no losers in this scenario, only winners.

The shots give us new images of Stefani as Patrizia Reggiani, alongside Adam Driver, who plays Maurizio Gucci. Both typically dressed in the 70s.

Seeing them so beautiful and in tune, it is difficult to think of the tragic epilogue of the love story (and a lot of hatred) of the two characters they play.

As you know, Patrizia Reggiani was sentenced to 26 years in prison, of which she served 17 years, for being the man in charge of the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, who was killed in Milan on the morning of 27 March 1995.

In short, a really difficult role that Stefani will have to face.

The filming of House of Gucci runs fast, after the scenes shot in the snowy Gressoney, the cast was immediately taken to Milan, where in addition to Lady Gaga and Adam Driver also arrived another of the super protagonists of Ridley Scott’s film: Al Pacino.

The rest of the stellar cast is still missing: Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto.

The film will tell 30 years of the Gucci family. A Shakespearean story that spans the generations that led the company. Enthusiasms, sorrows, petty acts, noble outings, successes, and, indeed, the murder of Maurizio Gucci.