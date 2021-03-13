Lady Gaga appears brunette alongside Adam Driver in the filming of ‘House of Gucci’

The pop diva gave her talk when she appeared in the shoes of Patrizia Reggiani, accused of murdering her ex-marido Maurizio Gucci.

Lady Gaga was enough to post on social media on Tuesday, September 3rd, an image in which she appears alongside Adam Driver on the set of the filming of “House of Gucci”, which is being filmed in Italy, to become one of the most talked-about issues on the web. “Mr. and Mrs. Gucci #HouseOfGucci,” the 34-year-old artist announced on her networks. Chameleon, the pop diva will appear brunette in the feature film.

It should be remembered that, in 2019, Lady Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song with “Shallow”, for “A Star is Born”. In the film, the singer played the protagonist Ally, a waitress who rose to fame by decadent singer Jack (Bradley Cooper). In addition to performing, he sang and composed part of the soundtrack.

This time, it is a police drama that will tell the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), whose death was ordered by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, in the role of Lady Gaga. He was the grandson of the founder of the Italian brand Gucci and died after being shot four times in 1995.

The murder occurred when the two were already divorced, after 15 years of marriage. Patrizia was sentenced to 26 years in prison, accused of planning the death of her ex in 1997. Nicknamed by the press as the Black Widow, she was punished for good behavior and was released from prison in 2017.

Based on the book “The House of Gucci – A Sensational Story of Murders, Madness, Glamour and Greed,” the film is directed by Ridley Scott and is scheduled to be released in November this year.

Last month, while filming in Rome, Gaga was desperate to know that her dogs had been stolen on a walk.

At the time, he offered a $500,000 reward. They were returned days later. His friend, Ryan Fischer, who was with the pets at the time, was shot four times but recovers well.

See the image posted by Lady Gaga below: