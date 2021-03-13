JUSTIN BIEBER NO LONGER USES HIS CELL PHONE AND TOLD WHY

Justin Bieber’s career had rocketed off, turning him into one of the world’s greatest pop stars since he released his first 15-year-old songs. Since then it had been a succession of albums and concerts, until he canceled the final dates of the Purpose Tour in 2017, taking time away from the scenes.

In 2020 he returned with the album “Changes” and soon the new work ” Justice ” will be released. But something has changed in the meantime: the singer explained that he has learned to take it more calmly, to follow the schedules, and to say no, which also includes not having a mobile phone.

On the pages of Billboard USA, he recounted that he communicates with the iPad when he needs it but does not have a mobile phone to ” limit ” who can contact him.

“I definitely learned how to put limits and feel that I owe nothing to anyone – said the 27-year-old – This helped me to be able to say no and to be firm in the decision. To know that my heart wants to help people, but that I can’t do everything. I wish sometimes, but it’s not sustainable.”

He also learned to keep to the timetable: the paper reports that he stops working at 6:00 pm so that he can spend the evening on the couch with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who goes to bed early and wakes up every day at 8:00.

“It’s the first time I’ve been so consistent and predictable. It’s very nice. added Justin Bieber.

The model, who married in 2018 in a super intimate ceremony and in 2019 in a full of stars, played an important role in this change.

“One thing that’s been so helpful to me is that my wife is in the rules. It’s so structured, it follows a routine and it’s responsible.”