EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: WHO IS HUSBAND SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD, WITH WHOM SHE HAD SON SYLVESTER

Emily Ratajkowski announced the birth of her first child, Sylvester apollo, who came into the world on March 8, 2021.

The baby’s dad is the model’s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. They were married in February 2018.

Sebastian Bear-McClard is not a well-known face and has taken himself off Instagram, but here you will find some info about him!

He is 40 years old (he was born in 1981, while Emrata is from 1991) and began his career with small parts as an actor, but is now primarily a film producer.



He produced the 2014 films Heaven Knows What and 2017’s Good Time with Robert Pattinson, in which he made a brief cameo as a cop arresting Rob.

He is the founder of Elara Pictures, an independent film studio, with author friends Josh and Benny Safdie.

When Emily Ratajkowski revealed that she had married Sebastian Bear-McClard in a new York courthouse courtroom in February 2018, the announcement surprised everyone because no one yet knew she was dating her husband today.

And also because the supermodel had long been linked to music producer Jeff Magid– they had been together since 2014 and there had never been news of a breakup, which would happen in 2017.

Only sometime after the wedding, Emrata had explained that she and Sebastian were friends before becoming a couple and had told that the first proposal had actually been rejected.