EMILY RATAJKOWSKI BECAME A MOM: SHE ANNOUNCED THE BIRTH OF HER FIRST CHILD WITH HUSBAND SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD

Congratulations to Emily Ratajkowski– she’s become a mom!

The 29-year-old model announced the birth of her first child, with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard,40.



She posted a tender photo in which she breastfeeds the baby and in the caption revealed the exact date of birth and the name: “Sylvester Apollo Bear reached us on the Earthside. Sly arrived on March 8, 2021, on the most surreal, beautiful, love-filled morning of my life.”

The comments read the congratulations of many famous friends, such as Bella Hadid, Halsey (who will soon become a mother too), Rosalia, Chiara Ferragni, Sara Sampaio, Heidi Klum.

Emily Ratajkowski revealed last October that she was expecting her first child.

Along with the announcement, she explained why she and her husband didn’t want to know the sex of the baby: ” When my husband and I tell friends I’m pregnant, the first question that comes after congratulations is, ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to reply that we don’t want to know the gender until our baby is 18 and will let us know.”