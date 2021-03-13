DIXIE D’AMELIO WAS ‘REALLY EMBARRASSED’ BY LITTLE SISTER CHARLI’S FIRST TIKTOK

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio always have a very honest look at their relationship, not hiding for example the small quarrels that often happen between sisters.

In a new interview, Dixie opened up about another theme: the fact that she felt embarrassed when her little sister started publishing the first TikTok and collecting her first successes on the platform. Worst of all – if you’re a sister or older brother you’ll surely understand her very well – her peer friends were closely following Charli’s videos.

“She started posting when TikTok was still very awkward and I was really embarrassed that she was posting – she told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – My friends at school were very taken by what she was doing. I thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s so weird, et cetera.’

The 16-year-old then took the floor to tell amused that in front of her Dixie belittled her success, but that underneath she pushed her to join TikTok:

“When I got to 100,000 followers, I said, ‘This is crazy.’ And she said, ‘Talk to me when you get to a million. And that’s where she signed up for TikTok.”

Charli D’Amelio really reached a million followers last November and is the first and only one to have broken through that quota: she currently has over 109 million and remains the most followed person on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Dixie D’Amelio has successfully launched her singing career– both are doing great and embarrassment today is just an anecdote to tell!