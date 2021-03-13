Cardi B song has diamond certified song

The rapper has sold a huge amount of 10 million ‘Bodak Yellow’ units since its launch.

Cardi B has made history as the first rapper to have a diamond-certified song.

The hit 28-year-old star song ‘Bodak Yellow’ has been certified as a diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning it has sold a huge amount of 10 million units since its release.

Speaking to her fans in an online video, he said, “I just want to thank you very much because, without you, it wouldn’t have happened. I was really happy with the day. And he really encouraged me.”

Cardi also shared a clip on her social media account where her Atlantic Records label surprised her with the certified diamond badge while they were all together in a restaurant.