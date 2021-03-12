WHERE CAMERON SHOWS THAT YOU ALWAYS HAVE TO BELIEVE IT, WITH THIS TWEET FROM 8 YEARS AGO THAT JUST BECAME A REALITY

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
2

Dreams come true and Where Cameron is ready to prove it to you!

It has recently been revealed that the actress will play Dolly in the Superchicche live-action series (originally, Powerpuff Girls’Bubbles).

After the announcement, the 25-year-old retrieved an old tweet of hers eight years ago, in which she confided how much she dreamed of playing the character.

I really just want to play Dolly in a live-action superchicche movie,” she wrote in 2013.

Today we can say that he had taken us in full: the only thing different from his tweet is that it will be a series and not a movie!

Where Cameron then anticipated something from the script: “I can’t wait for you guys to see the show. The script is great, I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so much by reading something else. Without saying too much, as a big fan of the cartoon this script is my fantasy that comes true.”

Sometimes you have to wait eight years, but in the end, the wishes are fulfilled if you do not stop believing them!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here