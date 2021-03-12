WHERE CAMERON SHOWS THAT YOU ALWAYS HAVE TO BELIEVE IT, WITH THIS TWEET FROM 8 YEARS AGO THAT JUST BECAME A REALITY

Dreams come true and Where Cameron is ready to prove it to you!

It has recently been revealed that the actress will play Dolly in the Superchicche live-action series (originally, Powerpuff Girls’Bubbles).

After the announcement, the 25-year-old retrieved an old tweet of hers eight years ago, in which she confided how much she dreamed of playing the character.

“I really just want to play Dolly in a live-action superchicche movie,” she wrote in 2013.

Today we can say that he had taken us in full: the only thing different from his tweet is that it will be a series and not a movie!

Where Cameron then anticipated something from the script: “I can’t wait for you guys to see the show. The script is great, I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so much by reading something else. Without saying too much, as a big fan of the cartoon this script is my fantasy that comes true.”

i cannot WAIT for you guys to see this show. the script is unreal, i don’t think i’ve ever laughed out loud so much reading anything . without giving anything away , as a huge fan of the cartoon , this script is my true fantasy . !! stay tuuuuuuneddd pic.twitter.com/J6uC7K8Qqk — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) March 9, 2021

Sometimes you have to wait eight years, but in the end, the wishes are fulfilled if you do not stop believing them!