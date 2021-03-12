WHERE CAMERON SAID GOODBYE TO HER BLONDE HAIR: NOW SHE’S BROWN AND LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER

Usually, with the arrival of spring comes the desire to lighten the hair color in some tone. But not to Where Cameron. The actress has just said goodbye to her platinum blonde hair, which has been showing off bright since its inception.

With a new photo posted to Instagram, Dove revealed an unexpected new look: now she’s brown– she looks almost like another one, but she’s always gorgeous with her flawless, makeup-free skin.

From what we understand from the post, the 25-year-old was in the recording studio to give the ” finishing touches” to new music. But it’s not the only thing he has in store for her fans.

Could the new dark tone be for her new role as Bubbles in the Powerpuff live-action series Girls, in which she will star alongside Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault?

Maybe not, since as everyone knows Bubbles is blonde in the cartoon. Something tells us that there is a third project that will be announced soon and we look forward to finding out more!