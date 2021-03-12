SAM SMITH ANNOUNCED THE RELEASE OF THE LIVE ALBUM “LOVE GOES: LIVE AT ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS”

In October last year, Sam Smith released his third studio album titled “Love Goes”. A record that, for the reasons we all know, the artist could not bring on tour. To introduce him to his beloved fans, Sam held a streaming concert at the prestigious Abbey Road Studios.
Now that performance has become a live album called “Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios”. You can listen to it in the loop from March 19th!
Hello gorgeous people… I've seen your messages & I'm so happy to share the news that I'm releasing 'Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios' later this month.
The album is released on March 19th, and you can pre-order and pre-save now at https://t.co/1dk4Bne6US pic.twitter.com/fp10C9uEXK
This is the tracklist of the disc:
1.Diamonds
2. Dancing With
A Stranger
3. Promises
4. Too Good at Goodbyes
5. Lay Me Down
6. ” My Oasis ” (featuring: Jade Anouka)
7. Time After Time
8. How Do You Sleep?
9. For The Lover That I Lost
10. Kids Again
11. ” Love Goes ” (featuring: Labrinth)
12. Stay With Me