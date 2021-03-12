SAM SMITH ANNOUNCED THE RELEASE OF THE LIVE ALBUM “LOVE GOES: LIVE AT ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS”

In October last year, Sam Smith released his third studio album titled “Love Goes”. A record that, for the reasons we all know, the artist could not bring on tour. To introduce him to his beloved fans, Sam held a streaming concert at the prestigious Abbey Road Studios.

Now that performance has become a live album called “Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios”. You can listen to it in the loop from March 19th!

Hello gorgeous people… I've seen your messages & I'm so happy to share the news that I'm releasing 'Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios' later this month.

The album is released on March 19th, and you can pre-order and pre-save now at https://t.co/1dk4Bne6US

This is the tracklist of the disc:

1.Diamonds

2. Dancing With

A Stranger

3. Promises

4. Too Good at Goodbyes

5. Lay Me Down

6. ” My Oasis ” (featuring: Jade Anouka)

7. Time After Time

8. How Do You Sleep?

9. For The Lover That I Lost

10. Kids Again

11. ” Love Goes ” (featuring: Labrinth)

12. Stay With Me