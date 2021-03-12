ROSE: HER FIRST SOLO ALBUM “R” IS COMING SOON

Rose announced the release of her first album without Blackpink. The album will simply be titled “R”, will be released on Friday, March 12, and will consist of 4 songs.

Here’s the tracklist:

1. On

The Ground 2. Gone

3. ” On the Ground ” by Inst.

4. Gone (Inst)

The second track of “R”, “Gone”, Rosé had presented for the first time during “The Show”, the Livestream concert that Blackpink held last January.

It is a piece written entirely in English – a language rosé speaks very well since she was born in New Zealand – and it is a direct dialogue with a lover of the past who has abandoned the relationship.

The ballad breakup describes the pain that had to be faced before accepting the end of a love that is no longer paid. A chapter closed after seeing the former beloved engaged in a new relationship.